WATERLOO — The city is preparing to pass the torch to a developer who would turn its wastewater into natural gas.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution last week to seek proposals for the development of renewable natural gas products by breaking down waste from its wastewater treatment plant and the Tyson Fresh Meats wastewater lagoon.

Waterloo currently burns off most of the gas that occurs from the waste, which is then called biogas. This helps prevent the gas from polluting the air.

The five-acre lagoon at Tyson – called an anaerobic lagoon – creates a significant amount of methane, Waste Management Services Operations Director Brian Bowman said. The lagoon creates about 800,000 cubic feet of valuable biogas per year. The wastewater treatment plant produces about 250,000 cubic feet per year.

Bowman said the city came to the conclusion that it should use developers for the project “who know how to do this directly.” The request for proposals would ask developers to scrub the gas and put it in a natural gas pipeline that feeds into the grid maintained by MidAmerica.

“That will be a lot of revenue for them and we get a cut of it,” Bowman said.

Although Bowman couldn’t put a number on how much the gas is worth just yet, he said it has a lot of value. Waterloo wouldn’t just benefit financially, he noted, but environmentally as well by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gasses, such as the methane produced, trap heat in the earth’s atmosphere. Reducing these gasses is part of Waterloo’s strategic goal.

“We have the full support of the mayor to seek these things that are green in nature,” he said.

In July, Waterloo became the fourth city in the U.S. to vow it would run on carbon-free electricity by 2035.

The resolution states that in 2018 the United Nations found, in order to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the world must reduce greenhouse gasses by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 to reach a net-zero carbon dioxide emission by 2050.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll get some serious developers interested from the whole nation that will look at this and value it,” Bowman said.

He said the city will have mandatory meetings with developers who will participate and talk about the project. Then in March, those developers can meet with city staff and tour the facilities. In April the city will develop a committee to review and make recommendations about their selection. By May, the city could make a selection and give the candidate a letter of intent to go into phase two of the project.

A look at the world's deadliest earthquakes in the past 25 years Feb. 6, 2023 in Turkey and Syria: More than 11,000 killed June 22, 2022 in Afghanistan: 1,100 killed Aug. 14, 2021 in Haiti: 2,200 killed Sept. 28, 2018 in Indonesia: 4,300 killed April 25, 2015 in Nepal: 8,800 killed March 11, 2011 in Japan: 20,000 killed Jan. 12, 2010 in Haiti: 316,000 killed May 12, 2008 in China: 87,500 killed May 27, 2006 in Indonesia: 5,700 killed Oct. 8, 2005 in Pakistan: 80,000 killed March 28, 2005 in Indonesia: 1,300 killed Dec. 26, 2004 in Indonesia: 230,000 killed Dec. 26, 2003 in Iran: 20,000 killed May 21, 2003 in Algeria: 2,200 killed Jan. 26, 2001 in India: 20,000 killed Aug. 17, 1999 in Turkey: 18,000 killed May 30, 1998 in Afghanistan: 4,000 killed