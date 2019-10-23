WATERLOO — A move to boost the Waterloo mayor’s salary cleared another hurdle this week.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-2 Monday to approve the second reading of an ordinance boosting the mayor’s pay from $87,455 to $94,000 effective Jan. 1. The final reading is expected next week.
Council members Steve Schmitt and Margaret Klein voted against the measure.
“I’m not hearing those folks in the more challenged neighborhoods of Waterloo saying they think Waterloo is doing so well that the mayor and the City Council should get raises, and I understand the City Council is not getting raises,” Schmitt said.
He suggested raises for elected officials should be based on performance like wages in the private sector.
On the other hand, Klein said elected officials’ pay should not be compared with the private sector because they are not based on performance.
“We are not offering this as a reward for schooling and hard work,” she said. “A political position should never be in the category of private positions.”
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. brought up the pay increase after getting information about the mayors’ salaries in other cities with full-time mayors.
“When I saw that, I saw that our mayor was underpaid in my mind,” he said.
Under Iowa law, any change in compensation for city elected officials can only take effect when winners of the next municipal election are seated. A change before the upcoming Nov. 5 municipal election would take effect when election winners are sworn in Jan. 1.
It would be another two years before any change could take place in the ordinance if the final reading fails next week.
