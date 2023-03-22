WATERLOO — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is part of a national group of mayors visiting Israel this week.

Hart, who is part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, is visiting the country with Project Interchange – an educational institute of the American Jewish Committee.

He left this weekend and will be in Israel all week. The Courier reached out to Hart by email to find out more about why he joined the trip and what he’s learning, but hadn’t heard back by press time.

Officials said there was no one available to talk to The Courier about the trip as the city is between communication directors. A new person starts in that position April 1 after the previous communications director retired recently.

A news release from the AJC noted the program’s intensive sessions and visits throughout the country that the mayors will participate in.

“This experience in Israel provides American mayors the opportunity to learn about and see in person a dynamic and exciting democracy in a complicated part of the world,” Tom Cochran, U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and executive director, said in the release. “The U.S. and Israel have had a special relationship ever since Israel’s founding in 1948 and this trip enables U.S. mayors to better understand that relationship as well as to discuss common challenges and to share best practices.”

“AJC has worked closely with mayors and municipal leaders for decades on issues of mutual concern,” said Melanie Maron Pell, AJC chief field operations officer, who is accompanying the delegation along with Dov Wilker, regional director of AJC Atlanta. “This trip is an opportunity for the mayors of American cities to learn about Israel and engage in fruitful exchanges with their Israeli counterparts on approaches to common challenges.”

The release stated that the group of eight mayors will visit cities such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the borders with Lebanon and Gaza. They will also visit the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank. They will visit Israeli hi-tech businesses and meet with Palestinians engaged in hi-tech initiatives.

The delegation will meet with Jewish and Arab municipal and civil society leaders to discuss leading diverse cities, integrating immigrants, addressing homelessness, and assisting residents living with disabilities. They will also meet with experts on Israeli culture and politics.

The other participating mayors are from Rochester Hills and Lansing, Michigan; Knoxville, Tennessee; Arlington, Texas; Boca Raton, Florida.; Richmond, Virginia; and Union City, Georgia.

