WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart broke his silence just two days before the city’s budget hearing.
Hart unveiled his budget proposal Tuesday for the fiscal year starting July 1, calling for a slight increase in property taxes but adding funding to keep Fire Station No. 6 open full time and employ another mechanic in the city’s struggling central garage.
The mayor’s input has been conspicuously absent during a series of Waterloo City Council budget work sessions over the past two weeks in advance of public hearing slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall.
But he said his proposal includes input he’s heard from council members during those meetings.
“I tried to come in between the middle of folks,” Hart said.
The proposed budget calls for overall property tax collection to increase through a combination of higher property valuations and a bump in the tax rate.
The property tax rate would grow from $17.46 to $17.55 per $1,000 of taxable value, which equates to a 2.9 percent increase in the city’s share of a residential property tax bill next fall. Commercial and industrial tax bills would climb a half percent.
Hart’s proposed budget includes a hiring freeze of 120 days to replace employees who leave or retire, which is estimated to save about $250,000.
It does not include an additional police officer sought by Chief Dan Trelka, but does include more overtime for Waterloo Fire Rescue to avoid periodic shutdowns of the firehouse near Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues.
Hart added $80,000 to restructure the legal department following the pending retirement of City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer, which was less than the $200,000 originally included in the budget.
He also is planning to use $350,000 of the city’s cash reserves to lower the tax increase. That is less than the $710,000 of reserves used to balance the current budget but still goes against the recommendation of Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner.
“It’s painful,” Weidner said. “But it’s lower than we have been proposing recently.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein thanked Hart for his budget but voiced some concern over using general fund reserves.
“I’m always dismayed when we have to take money … out of the rainy day fund,” Klein said. “Ever since I got here it seems to be a rainy day, because we took it out last year. I look forward to a year when we work hard not to have to do that.”
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said he supported Hart’s plan, and Councilman Bruce Jacobs said he appreciated the proposal.
“It seems like you worked to put all of our thoughts into a compromise,” Jacobs told Hart.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said he planned to offer a different proposal Thursday, intending to add back some services to several departments which were cut in recent years, including the library, Center for the Arts and Human Rights Commission.
