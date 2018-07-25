WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart will hold a series of morning coffee discussions with residents starting next month.
The “Hart to Hart” community conversions at local coffee shops are open to the public and offer a chance for residents to ask questions, provide ideas or discuss happenings that don’t necessarily make headlines.
The coffees will be held each Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
“I think sometimes people feel intimidated by coming into the mayor’s office at City Hall or feel their thoughts do not merit the mayor’s time,” Hart said. “Traditionally, the local coffee shop is where people gather to swap stories and catch up on what’s happening in their circle of friends. I hope we have that kind of camaraderie at these coffees.”
The complete schedule of locations and times is at www.CityofWaterlooIowa.com/Hart2Heart, and as follows:
- Aug. 1, Sidecar Coffee Shop, 1850 W. Ridgeway Ave., Suite 7.
- Aug. 8, Lincoln Perk, 218 E. Fourth St.
- Aug. 15, Hy-Vee, 2128 Logan Ave.
- Aug. 22, Cabin Coffee Co., 2040 Kimball Ave.
- Aug. 29, Sidecar at Grand Crossing II, 21 W. Jefferson St., Suite 101.
- Sept. 5, Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave.
