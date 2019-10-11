WATERLOO -- Mayor Quentin Hart is president-elect of the Iowa League of Cities' executive board.
Hart, who is currently running unopposed for a third term as Waterloo mayor, completed his first two-year term on the board and became president-elect during the organization's annual conference Sept. 27.
The executive board is responsible for adopting policies to provide direction to the league, adopting the annual operating budget, establishing membership fees and providing direction to the organization.
“Iowa’s rural and urban communities have much in common," Hart said. "We are all working harder with less to provide our residents high-quality services, water treatment, good streets, sanitation and public safety.
“Through the League of Cities we ask the hard questions, share resources and knowledge, and unite our voices for stronger communities and a stronger Iowa," he added.
