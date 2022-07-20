Waterloo mayor selected for global leadership program

WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart is one of 40 mayors from across the globe chosen to participate in a leadership and management initiative.

Hart is attending classes hosted by the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative in New York City for four days. The classes are taught by faculty from Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, as well as experts from the Bloomberg Philanthropies network.

Over the course of a year, the faculty and experts work with the mayors in the classroom, online and in the field.

A news release states topics covered in the program include equitable growth, jobs and economic development, poverty reduction, affordable housing and homelessness, transportation and infrastructure, climate, resiliency, and resource management.

The initiative, started in 2017, has worked with 428 mayors, 1,400 senior city officials and 494 cities.

“I’m looking forward to joining this year’s class of mayors to exchange ideas and discuss how to best approach the concerns we share,” Hart said in the news release. “When it comes to tackling priority issues for Waterloo like housing, equity, and public safety, my team is invested in using data to diagnose problems, collaborating across sectors, and engaging our citizens to address these challenges in a way that makes the most sense for our community.”

He also said the program will help connect him to other mayors and learn about innovative approaches to social and economic recovery.