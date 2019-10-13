WATERLOO — A potential pay hike for the city’s next mayor is ready for debate.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday to vote on an ordinance raising the mayor’s annual salary from $87,445 to $102,000 beginning Jan. 1.
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. and others supporting the change said the mayor is underpaid compared to other cities with mayors serving as chief executive officers.
They also emphasized the proposal is focused on compensation for the position itself and not based on the performance of current Mayor Quentin Hart, who would need to win re-election to benefit from the change.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein and others opposed to the change said the city needs to show more progress before raising the pay of elected officials. Klein said she would support a smaller increase in the mayor’s pay.
Waterloo is practically an island in Iowa as the only large city with a full-time mayor running the day-to-day operations of the city without a city administrator or manager.
Council Bluffs has the highest-paid mayor in Iowa at $101,614 per year, but also employs a chief of staff paid more than $130,000 annually. Cedar Falls has a full-time mayor paid $93,113 a year but has a city administrator drawing a salary exceeding $182,000.
The city doesn’t have time for a lengthy debate on the issue based on Iowa law.
Any ordinance changing the compensation of the mayor or council cannot be approved in November or December of an election year, and the change in pay only takes effect after winners of a city election begin their terms in January.
Ordinances typically require three readings approved at least a week apart. So if council members fail to approve the first reading of the ordinance this week, the issue is likely dead for the next two years.
Waterloo last changed the ordinance for mayor and council pay in 2005, when it boosted both salaries and tied future increases to the annual consumer price index. Those annual CPI increases would continue whether the current proposal is approved or rejected.
