WATERLOO — A plan to boost the mayor’s salary by 7.5 percent won initial approval.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-1 Monday to approve the first reading of an ordinance raising the annual mayoral pay from $87,455 to $94,000 effective Jan. 1.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein cast the lone vote against the measure, which still requires approval at the next two council meetings to take effect. Councilman Steve Schmitt was absent.
The size of the pay increase was well below the $102,000 recommendation from Councilman Jerome Amos Jr., citing research from the handful of other Iowa cities with a full-time mayor running the daily operations.
“I firmly believe that we as a community have been underpaying our mayor for whatever reason,” Amos said. “Let’s get our mayor’s salary where it needs to be at, so when the time comes there are individuals that really are interested in doing the job.”
Councilman Ray Feuss recommended the approved compromise at $94,000, noting the neighboring Cedar Falls mayor is paid $93,113.
Council members also said the salary was not a reflection on the job being done by Mayor Quentin Hart, who left the council chambers during the discussion.
“It’s about the position,” Feuss said, “not about the person.”
Council Bluffs has the highest-paid mayor in Iowa at $101,614 per year, but also employs a chief of staff paid more than $130,000 annually. Cedar Falls also has a city administrator earning $182,000, while Waterloo has no commensurate position.
“I keep being told we should run the city like a business,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon, “I’m not sure that there’s very many businesses that have 500 employees who (pay the chief executive officer) $80,000 a year.”
But Klein said the Waterloo mayor’s post is based on who can win an election and not their actual job qualifications.
“It seems to me this a very political maneuver, and I don’t like that feeling,” Klein said. “I do believe we are being rushed. I believe it’s an exorbitant amount of money.”
Any ordinance changing the compensation of the mayor or council cannot be approved in November or December of an election year, and the change in pay only takes effect after winners of a city election begin their terms.
A resident’s suggestion Waterloo put the salary on a ballot for voters is not legal under Iowa law.
Councilman Pat Morrissey initially argued the council should hold off on the pay increase this year to have more public discussion and to also consider ideas like hiring a city manager or boosting the mayor’s term from two to four years.
“If we want to increase the mayor’s salary we need to have a more thorough discussion on what exactly we want to happen with our form of government,” Morrissey said.
Other council members suggested those discussions can take place next year and do not necessarily have to be tied to the mayor’s compensation.
