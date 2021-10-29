Waterloo mayor raises eye-popping amount; Backs the Blue criticizes out-of-state donations

Waterloo's incumbent mayor raised nearly $150,000 in the most recent filing period, a staggering amount for a city election, while his opponent raised less than a quarter of that.

In Cedar Falls, it was the opposite. The incumbent “didn't actively solicit campaign contributions" and ended up raising a little more than $1,000 this filing period in his bid for re-election. That was the lowest total among the three candidates vying to become mayor.

Mayor Quentin Hart, vying for a fourth two-year term at Waterloo's helm, raised $148,208 this filing period, according to campaign disclosure filings that became public Thursday. He spent $124,005.08, more than $36,500 of that on campaign consultant services, $35,000 on commercials and digital media, $10,000 on canvassing services, $7,000 on conducting a public opinion poll and several thousand on printing.

One of Hart's opponents, city councilor Margaret Klein, raised just $34,740 by comparison, spending $33,211.99 of it so far. The vast bulk of her funds were spent on advertising and printing charges. A third challenger for mayor, Sophia Mays, has not filed a candidate committee with the state.

Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC, which endorsed Margaret Klein and a slate of city council candidates, raised $18,859 this quarter and spent $18,094.53 of it. Their biggest purchases were billboards, at $5,775 in two amounts, and $6,315.69 to a direct mail and marketing company, as well as small amounts of money on 14 separate Facebook advertising campaigns and donations to the five candidates they support.

The candidates Backs the Blue supported raised less than their opponents in each council race, though they occasionally outspent them: Micki McCracken raised less than half of opponent John Chiles this period, but outspent him by more than $1,000. And while incumbent councilor Ray Feuss raised nearly $7,000, he spent just $423, with Dawn Henry spending more than $3,500.

"We were largely outspent by Mayor Quentin Hart, who brought in nearly $60,000 from outside of our community," Backs the Blue said in a statement. "Iowa votes cannot be bought by the highest bidder from New York!"

Hart's funding from those living outside Black Hawk County was a little over $61,000, or 41.3% of his total raised. Of that, those living outside of Iowa gave him $36,833, or 24.9% of his total.

Klein's total funding outside of Black Hawk County was $2,730, or 7.9% of her total raised, and those who donated from outside of Iowa totaled $985, or 2.8%. Backs the Blue's total funding outside of the county was $2,925, or 15.5% of their total raised, and those who were outside of the state chipped in $2,225 of that total, or 11.8% of the total raised; they said in a Facebook post their outside funding was from "a few longtime residents who have moved away."

Klein also listed $170 in non-itemized donations, or donations listed without a name or address. Backs the Blue had 49 such donations, totaling $1,108. Hart did not list any non-itemized donations.

In Cedar Falls, mayoral challenger Dave Sires led the way by raising $13,755 this filing period, according to a campaign disclosure filing. However, $5,000 of it came from himself, and another $4,100 came from businessman Ben Stroh. Sires spent $13,465 of it, mostly on advertising ($5,182), printing ($3,908), and delivery ($3,056). Consulting was an $800 charge.

Not much detail was provided about each expenditure besides the general purpose.

In addition, Stroh also provided $1,300 worth of video work for television advertising.

This period, the other mayoral challenger, Tom Blanford, raised $10,176, with the largest number of individual donations, more than 70 total, most from Cedar Falls, and each none more than $500.

The list of donors includes outgoing Ward 1 councilor Mark Miller, and Kelly Dunn, who is finishing up a partial term and running for her first full term.

Blanford spent $8,035, most of it on advertising ($1,475), campaign merchandise ($3,426), and printing ($2,304). A radio and social media ad on 93.5 cost him $175, and t-shirts for a local parade cost him nearly $650. $760 got him a billboard ad.

His campaign also received $693 in “in-kind contributions,” largely from himself, for merchandise, printing, and delivery.

Mayor Rob Green, vying for a second two-year term, raised $1,075, and he spent $844, largely on advertising and printing. But his campaign noted in a Facebook post that he “didn't actively solicit campaign contributions for the ‘primary’ (assuming there will be a runoff).

“I already had $3,400 worth of signs, plus about $2000 in my own donated tech, web, and graphic design expertise. And I'm grateful to those who provided unsolicited funds, so I could do some radio ads and brochures. Thanks!"

Radio ads were his largest expense at $216.

“I'm looking forward to proving for the THIRD time that ideas win elections in Cedar Falls, not buckets of cash," he added. "I want all residents to see that you don't need a massive war chest from well-heeled backers to make a difference in this city.”

In his previous campaign for mayor in 2019, Green reported $8,632 was raised prior to the election.

Out of the city council candidates, longtime Ward 5 councilor Frank Darrah raised the most at $8,451, followed by Dunn, another incumbent, at $6,147.97.

The Cedar Falls Forward PAC raised $14,175.00, of which $10,000 came from its president Mark Kittrell. It spent $9,541.77, largely on printing at $8,084, and none of those funds went toward any candidates it endorsed earlier this week.

The Cedar Falls Safety Alliance, which recently endorsed candidates, did not file as a PAC and didn’t raise any funds. It is not to be mistaken with Stand Up For Safety, Cedar Falls, which had been organized as a PAC in 2018.

Amie Rivers Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics UNI political communications/journalism grad.