WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart will be running to keep his job in the fall.
Hart announced his plans to run in the Nov. 5 municipal election for a third-straight term as the city’s top elected official.
The 48-year-old former Hawkeye Community College administrator was first elected on a platform that included economic development, neighborhood empowerment, safer streets, a positive city image and creating a collective vision for the future.
“We’ve seen the power of partnership and collaboration at work in our skyrocketing small business development, improving housing stock and transforming neighborhoods,” Hart said in a news release.
“We’ve seen business growth surge in nearly every part of our community; we’ve experienced a steady downward trend in overall crime; and our city departments are advancing the goals of our first strategic plan and following a clear road map to the future,” he added.
Hart said he believes the city has gained positive momentum under his leadership.
“People from around the state and across the country are taking notice of our progress,” he said. “I am asked wherever I go, ‘How are you doing it?’
“I tell them it is through working together as one city: public, private, individuals and organizations coming together for the common good. That is how we are creating change and becoming One Waterloo.”
Hart served eight years on the City Council before becoming Waterloo’s first African-American mayor, defeating former Mayor Tim Hurley in a 2015 run-off election. He won a second two-year term while running unopposed in 2017.
Looking forward, Hart said the city is facing critical decisions on its infrastructure, technology needs, work force demands and has capital projects to complete.
“With my experience, proven leadership and ability to build relationships we are better equipped get things done,” he said.
No other candidates to date have announced their intentions to run for the Waterloo mayor’s position this year.
Hart and his wife, Cassandra, have three children, Quentin Jr., Quenden and Halayah.
Information on the Hart for Mayor re-election campaign can be found at www.HartforMayor.com or by emailing qhartformayor@gmail.com.
