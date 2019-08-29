WATERLOO -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been named to the national Accelerator for America advisory council.
Hart was among six new public and private sector leaders joining the council for the organization formed in 2017 to help local communities address infrastructure and economic development needs.
Accelerator for America takes ideas and programs that worked in one community and helps other communities replicate those initiatives.
Members of the organization were in Waterloo earlier this year to discuss the Opportunity Zone "investment prospectus" it created to help local communities attract private capital into developing those zones.
The Accelerator is also working with local governments across the country to generate local infrastructure revenues instead of relying on the unmet federal infrastructure promise.
