Waterloo mayor introduces Buttigieg at Cedar Falls stop

“From Day 1 — for the first 30 minutes — our conversation focused on African-American communities,” Hart said. He met Buttigieg through a national mayors organization in Las Vegas and later in Philadelphia. “Once people have the opportunity to actually meet Mayor Pete and talk to him, once they get an opportunity to hear and listen to him, that’s when they can have an informed decision.”

Buttigieg spoke briefly on climate change, political corruption, income inequality, gun violence, God and the military — while also focusing on the importance of the Feb. 3 caucuses, just weeks away.

“Less than 20 days to the Iowa Caucus that will set the trajectory of the primaries and the country and the history of the world — no pressure, Iowa,” Buttigieg said, to laughter.

He took questions on arts and language education, military health care, access to credit for black entrepreneurs, legal immigration and transgender rights.

“I know as we watch the national news, it can get exhausting, dispiriting and makes you want to turn it off and walk away,” Buttigieg said. “But this is our chance to get it right. The power is in our hands in 2020, and Iowa has a pretty great track record of surprising people.”