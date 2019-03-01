Try 3 months for $3

Mayor, council to get salary bump

WATERLOO — The city’s elected officials will get pay raises July 1 based on a decision made more than a decade ago.

Mayor Quentin Hart and all seven Waterloo City Council members are slated to receive 1.75 percent wage hikes July 1 under a 2005 city ordinance tying their pay to the U.S. Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

The increase will raise the mayor’s salary to $87,445, while council members will earn $9,272 a year.

Current council members are not able to change the pay rate for the elected officials under Iowa law, which requires any change in compensation to take effect after the following city election.

While City Council members could adopt a new ordinance governing their pay rates, it would not become effective until January 2020 because the next city election in is November.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

