Waterloo mayor, council to get raises

WATERLOO — The mayor and City Council members will get pay raises this year whether or not they want or deserve them.

All of the city of Waterloo’s elected officials are slated to receive 2.32% raises July 1 under a 2005 ordinance tying their compensation to the consumer price index.

Council members could vote to change the ordinance and remove those automatic pay hikes. But Iowa law requires any change in the compensation of a municipal elected official to take effect the year after a city election.

For example, a majority of council members in October voted to boost the mayor’s salary from $87,455 to $94,000. There was an election in November, and that pay rate took effect Jan. 1.

The new CPI raises will raise the mayor’s salary to $96,181 on July 1, according to Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner. The seven council members will see their pay grow from $9,272 to $9,487 a year.

The raises are less than those budgeted for city employees next year.

Most police officers and firefighters will see 3% raises July 1 under their collective bargaining agreements, while other unionized employees will see just 2.5% boosts under their contracts.