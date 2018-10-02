WATERLOO — Flooded basements spilled into City Hall politics.
Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein blamed the city for sewer backups and flooding that caused many of her Ward 1 constituents to suffer property damage during heavy rains that fell overnight and throughout the day.
Mayor Quentin Hart stopped short of placing blame on past and present city administrations, but said he’s directed staff to look for solutions to the city’s water problems to be discussed in the upcoming capital improvements program.
Klein, speaking during Monday’s council meeting, said many people called her throughout the day about flooding problems.
“When I go out and talk to these people I realized it is not a sudden thing; it is something that is in a nature of 20 and 30 years,” Klein said. “They are wondering why we can’t get to the bottom of it and fix it.
“I say let’s take care of the meat and potatoes that our people need; let us get the basics fixed,” she added. “These people should not have damage in their houses or damage to their businesses because we have been negligent.”
Hart took issue with Klein’s assertion the city was not working to fix problems.
“Since 2008 the city of Waterloo has invested millions of dollars in infrastructure with regards to flooding and taking the brunt of floods, which shone through 2016.”
Hart was referring to record 2008 floods, which led the city and federal government to invest in large pumps, property buyouts and other projects. Near record flood events in 2016 then saw very little damage.
Waterloo was coming off the wettest September ever recorded by the National Weather Service and was drenched with an official 2.07 inches of rain Monday, a record for Oct. 1.
“I’m not going to say we’re negligent when we’re in a public meeting, when we don’t even know through modeling if that was our fault,” Hart said.
“There are problems we need to look at and address,” he added. “I have charged staff … we’re going to be responsible to your constituents and the constituents in the community.”
The heavy rainfall found its way into the sanitary sewer system, which is not designed to handle ground water and storm sewer flows. The city reported a dozen sanitary sewer overflows alone on Monday, which didn’t include basements backing up.
City officials put out a news release Monday suggesting residents who suffer sanitary sewer backups contact a plumber about installing a backwater valve, which is actually required by city code, to prevent the sanitary sewer from backing up into a basement.
