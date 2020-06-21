Waterloo may loosen employee residency limits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — A proposed policy change would allow many city workers to live farther away from town.

Waterloo City Council members will be asked Monday to ease the current policy requiring “critical municipal employees” to live within 10 miles of City Hall.

The proposed policy would require police officers, public works employees, and forestry staff to live within 30 miles of City Hall. Firefighters have already been exempted from the restrictions.

A majority of council members last week indicated they favored expanding the residency zone at the request of department heads, who said the current limit is more restrictive than Iowa’s other large cities and hurts recruitment efforts.

A policy adopted in 1981 required workers deemed as critical — essentially those who may need to be recalled in emergency situations — to live within a 30-minute drive of the city.

It was revised in 2003 to a 20-mile radius of City Hall. The current policy, with a 10-mile radius, was adopted in September 2006 and stands as one of the most restrictive in the state.