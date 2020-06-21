Waterloo may loosen employee residency limits

WATERLOO — A proposed policy change would allow many city workers to live farther away from town.
Waterloo City Council members will be asked Monday to ease the current policy requiring “critical municipal employees” to live within 10 miles of City Hall.
The proposed policy would require police officers, public works employees, and forestry staff to live within 30 miles of City Hall. Firefighters have already been exempted from the restrictions.
A majority of council members last week indicated they favored expanding the residency zone at the request of department heads, who said the current limit is more restrictive than Iowa’s other large cities and hurts recruitment efforts.
A policy adopted in 1981 required workers deemed as critical — essentially those who may need to be recalled in emergency situations — to live within a 30-minute drive of the city.
It was revised in 2003 to a 20-mile radius of City Hall. The current policy, with a 10-mile radius, was adopted in September 2006 and stands as one of the most restrictive in the state.
It is illegal under Iowa law for cities to force civil service employees to live in the city where they are employed. But the courts have agreed cities can set reasonable residency requirements for critical workers.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Some council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
Other scheduled council business includes a 4:10 p.m. work session to discuss a “racial equity and social justice took-kit” to review city policies, resolutions and ordinances for potential adverse effects on certain groups in the community.
That will be followed by a 4:40 p.m. work session to discuss a Ridgeway Avenue traffic study.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.