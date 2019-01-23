WATERLOO — City Council members are poised to reverse their ban on exploding consumer fireworks.
An ordinance change expected to be ready for a vote Feb. 4 would create a three-day fireworks usage window around July 4 and appears to have enough support for passage.
The Waterloo City Council has prohibited fireworks use in the city limits despite the Iowa Legislature in 2017 lifting an 80-year-old ban on their sale an use statewide.
But the city’s proposed change would allow fireworks to be shot off from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5 each year.
“The ban isn’t working,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey, who was one of four council members voting against fireworks in May 2018, along with Sharon Juon, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein.
Juon also said she’s had a change of heart on the ordinance and now supports the three-day window coupled with further restrictions on where fireworks can be sold throughout the city.
State law allows fireworks to be sold and used from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Most cities have adopted shorter usage windows or banned them altogether.
Among larger cities, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Cedar Falls have complete bans, while Davenport, Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Ankeny allow some days for their use.
Waterloo’s policy for fireworks usage has been extremely controversial and pitted those who believe it’s patriotic and a personal right to use them against others who say the noise and litter is a nuisance, especially to those with post traumatic stress disorder, small children and pets.
But city officials acknowledge the ban hasn’t stopped excessive fireworks use.
City Planner Aric Schroeder said allowing the three days could help stop illegal use on other days.
“That would open up an opportunity for those that want to shoot off fireworks but would prefer to do so legally,” Schroeder said. “There’s some thought process that a large portion of the populace would comply with that, thereby significantly decreasing the amount of violations and making it a little more feasible to enforce the violations that would be occurring.”
The proposed ordinance would also boost the fine for illegal fireworks use from $250 to $375, although police Maj. Joe Leibold said it may still be tough to catch offenders.
“It’s a very difficult law to enforce,” Leibold said. “To know somebody’s shooting them off and proving it are two very different standards.”
Council members are also expected Feb. 4 to consider a change in the zoning ordinance which would require stand-alone fireworks stores and all temporary stands and tents to be in “M-1” manufacturing zones. Businesses in “C-2” commercial districts could still sell fireworks as an accessory to their main business, such as Menards and Sam’s Club.
