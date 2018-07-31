WATERLOO -- The city's rebuilding of University Avenue now may include up to two roundabout intersections.
The team designing the project is looking to swap the signalized Fletcher Avenue intersection with a roundabout when that phase of the project is constructed next year.
AECOM, the engineering firm hired by the city, may also look at removing the bridge over Greenhill Road and replacing it with an at-grade intersection, possibly a roundabout.
The changes, which require Waterloo City Council approval, represent an about-face on roundabouts, which were heavily used in the Cedar Falls University project but excluded completely in initial designs for the Waterloo portion.
Roundabouts are used throughout the country but have proven polarizing in the Cedar Valley, with many saying the traffic circles are too confusing or expensive while others tout their safety and efficiency.
AECOM's Larry Wiele said the decision to consider a roundabout at Fletcher was driven by several factors, including it being added to the Iowa Department of Transportation's top 200 list of dangerous intersections. Fletcher and University debuted at number 102, the third-highest ranking of any Waterloo intersection.
AECOM's original study of the University corridor showed roundabouts would not reduce delays for motorists and would drive up the project cost due to property acquisition.
But Wiele said the Fletcher interchange, which would not be markedly more expensive to build, was originally studied as a single-lane roundabout.
"We feel that with a two-lane roundabout … the delays would actually be less than what they'd be with a signal," he said. "So we'd have an improvement there."
Another major change involves the phasing of the project.
Peterson Contractors Inc. is currently under an $8.7 million contract to reconstruct the middle mile-long segment of University from Greenhill Road to Evergreen Avenue, just past the Ansborough Avenue intersection.
Original plans called for the second phase to rebuild the stretch from Greenhill west to the Cedar Falls city limits at Midway Drive in 2019, with the final phase from Evergreen east to U.S. Highway 63 to be done in 2020.
Wiele said the design team is now looking to swap the second and third phases, primarily to provide more time to reconsider the design at Greenhill Road and to acquire extensive right-of-way in the western segment.
Council members will be asked soon to vote on a supplemental engineering contract for AECOM to look at other options for the University bridge over Greenhill, which could include removing it and using fill to create an at-grade intersection.
Wiele said such a change could add $6 million to the overall project but would reduce long-term maintenance costs and provide additional land for development around the intersection.
A second option would be to keep the bridge but look at decorative measures to improve its appearance.
"It's not the most attractive bridge in town," Wiele said.
The city is tentatively looking at holding an Aug. 16 public meeting at the Waterloo Center for the Arts to go over the design changes and other aspects of the project.
Council members did not weigh in during a work session Monday on the potential addition of a roundabout. But Mayor Quentin Hart said he was pleased with the decorative elements being proposed along the route.
"I know there's been questions from the community about whether our project is going to be just as attractive and handsome as our sister city," Hart said. "But what I'm seeing right now … with the enhancements it's something we can all be proud of when someone comes in from the west side of our community."
Meanwhile, Michelle Sweeney, project manager for the AECOM engineering firm, said the current construction project from Greenhill to Evergreen will see changes later this week when the Sager Avenue connection to the south frontage road closes and the Falls Avenue connection to that road opens.
Traffic through the construction area is currently running head-to-head in the north, or westbound, lanes of University. All traffic will move to the south, or eastbound, lanes in the middle of August when contractors begin rebuilding the westbound lanes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I have found the roundabouts to be ok when traffic is very light. When traffic is heavy, I have had to wait for 30 cars to pass (coming out of College Square).
At at grade intersection at Greenhill? That's ridiculous! Leave the roundabouts in CF!
These people are out of their minds. Now we are replacng overpasses with roundabouts? What the h e l l is wrong with you? Keep going and it wont matter what you do because there wont be anyone left to drive university when you are done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.