Waterloo march commemorates 100 years of women voting

WATERLOO – Hundreds of people braved the brisk morning cold Saturday to mark 100 years since women were given the right to vote.

And organizers said they have to remain vigilant to retain those and other rights.

“I’m here because the current president and our state government are attacking women’s rights, reproductive especially,” said Carrie Sharkey of Waterloo, who joined others to march through the frozen sidewalks in commemoration of centennial of the 19 Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The group started with a rally outside SingleSpeed Brewery that included a speech and then paraded down Commercial and Jefferson streets chanting “women’s rights are human rights.”

“For centuries, women haven’t been given the opportunities that men had --- equal pay and career opportunities and voting rights. And this administration, especially, has tried to roll back many of the rights that we gained during the civil rights era, so II think we need to correct course and focus on equality for everyone,” said Melissa Mendenhall of Waterloo.

Organizers said the march was a call to action to support legislation that benefits women and minorities, ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment and comprehensive rights for the LGBTQ community.