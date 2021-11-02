Waterloo makes history with majority-Black council, Hart wins 4th term as mayor

WATERLOO -- The mayor easily kept his seat for a fourth term, and a slate of newcomers will mean the Waterloo City Council is majority Black for the first time in history.

In a decisive victory, incumbent Mayor Quentin Hart vanquished a challenger from his own council, Margaret Klein, as well as a political action committee, Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, that had targeted Hart with billboards and mailers.

Hart, who raised an eye-popping $148,000 for his campaign in the last filing period, garnered 7,786 votes, or 58.1% of the total. He did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Challenger Klein, the Ward 1 councilor endorsed by the pro-law enforcement PAC, got 5,456 votes, or 40.7%.

"I congratulate the mayor on his win; it was a hard-fought race," Klein said of the results. "It's tough to compete against $150,000, but we tried our best. I am so grateful for everyone in Waterloo and look forward to the future."

As far as what that future entails, Klein said she would "take a few days' break and think about what I want to get involved in."

Newcomer Sophia Mays, who ran largely to air her grievances with Hart, got 153 votes, or 1.1%. She said she thought the race went well and is thinking of her next move in politics, which might be raising awareness.

"A lot of people are still not even aware of what's going on in Waterloo," Mays said. "I want to continue to get awareness out there, continue to get the news out there. That's really how we'll make change."

Absentee results largely favored Hart, who took 71.9% of early votes. Klein received 26.8% of the absentee vote, while Mays got 1.2%.

On the council side, candidates who were not endorsed by Cedar Valley Backs the Blue took every race.

Three of the four races were won by Black candidates, meaning, along with current Ward 4 Councilor Jerome Amos, the council is majority Black for the first time in history, as well as being lead by a Black mayor.

Pharmacist Rob Nichols won the at-large seat handily over bar owner Dennis Halverson, 7,329 to 5,015, or 59.4% to 40.6%.

"I really appreciate all the support I received from Waterloo citizens," Nichols said, saying he appreciated Halverson's involvement and engagement. "I'm ready to get to work."

Main Street Waterloo President John Chiles won a close Ward 1 race over day care director Micki McCracken, 1,707 to 1,643, or 51% to 49%.

"It feels like all the hard work paid off," Chiles said, noting he would "go to work, teach, then go door knock" to speak to thousands of residents. "But it's worth it. We are going to be able to move Waterloo forward."

Entrepreneur and community activist Nia Wilder coasted to victory in Ward 3 over lawn care business owner Todd Maxson, 1,326 to 839, or 61.2% to 38.8%.

Wilder is also the first out member of the LGBT+ community to take a seat on the council. She noted she appreciated Maxson "for stepping up and being willing to be a voice for our city."

"Waterloo has spoken," Wilder said. "It is our time to continue to move forward, continue to grow and find our purpose together."

Incumbent Ward 5 Councilor Ray Feuss, who previously won a special election, garnered his own four-year term with a close win over challenger Dawn Henry, 1,335 to 1,245, or 51.7% to 48.3%.

"I think that I have some work to do," Feuss said, acknowledging the race was tight. "I think there was enough trust in the direction that Waterloo was going that that's why I was reelected."

