WATERLOO — The city maintained a high-quality bond rating while borrowing $10 million Wednesday for capital projects.
Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Waterloo’s “Aa2” bond rating for the ninth consecutive year, citing solid cash reserves and well-managed finances.
“The city’s tax base is stable, though full value per capita and resident incomes are slightly below the national medians,” the New York City-based firm said in a bond rating report released this week.
“The city’s well-managed finances have resulted in a stable operating history and maintenance of healthy reserves,” Moody’s continued. “The city’s primary credit challenges are its above-average debt and pension burdens and associated fixed costs.”
Moody’s issues bond ratings as a measure of risk investors face when buying municipal bonds. Better ratings generally lead to lower interest rates from those bidding on the bonds.
Moody’s considers Aa2 bonds “to be of high quality and subject to very low credit risk.”
The firm said Waterloo city government’s strengths are the city’s role as an economic center in eastern Iowa and a stable financial history. Weaknesses included high debt and pension burdens and lower property values and resident incomes compared to peer communities.
Moody’s also said the city is exposed to some enterprise risk due to running the Cedar Valley SportsPlex but noted the facility has generated an operating surplus annually since opening in 2014.
“While tax base growth is relatively modest, there is a considerable amount commercial and industrial development taking place within the city that should facilitate faster near-term growth,” the ratings report stated.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he would still like to see an upgrade in the city’s bond rating but noted he was happy with this year’s outcome.
“Given some of the factors that are outside of our control, like the unemployment rate, we’re really good to be at the particular rating we’re at,” he said.
Raymond James and Associates, of Chicago, was the lowest bidder with a 2.276 percent interest rate on about $6.8 million of tax-exempt general obligation bonds the city will repay over the next 12 years. UMB Bank, of Kansas City, Mo., was the lowest bidder at 2.763 percent on about $3.2 million of taxable bonds the city will repay over 10 years.
Waterloo is repaying more debt this year than the $10 million in new bonds being sold, which will leave the overall bonded debt just below $100 million. The debt is repaid primarily with property taxes and sewer user fees.
