Waterloo maintains health bond rating amid COVID-19 pandemic

WATERLOO -- Economic concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic didn't harm the city's ability to borrow money this week.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to sell nearly $15.3 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a variety of projects ranging from road and building improvements to housing incentives to a new fire engine.

Interest rates on the debt, which taxpayers will pay off over the next 15 years, were better than the previous year.

And New York-based Moody's Investors Service maintained the city's "Aa2" bond rating for the 10th straight year. That rating is considered "high-quality" on Moody's scale and essentially serves as the municipal government's credit rating, which can impact the amount of interest the city pays on its debt.

"The city's well-managed finances have resulted in a stable operating history and maintenance of healthy reserves," the Moody's report states. "The city's primary credit challenges are its above-average debt and pension burdens and associated fixed costs."

This year's Moody's rating report mentioned the global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 issues. But it did not lower Waterloo's rating based on those concerns.