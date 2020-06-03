Waterloo maintains health bond rating amid COVID-19 pandemic

WATERLOO -- Economic concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic didn't harm the city's ability to borrow money this week.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to sell nearly $15.3 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a variety of projects ranging from road and building improvements to housing incentives to a new fire engine.
Interest rates on the debt, which taxpayers will pay off over the next 15 years, were better than the previous year.
And New York-based Moody's Investors Service maintained the city's "Aa2" bond rating for the 10th straight year. That rating is considered "high-quality" on Moody's scale and essentially serves as the municipal government's credit rating, which can impact the amount of interest the city pays on its debt.
"The city's well-managed finances have resulted in a stable operating history and maintenance of healthy reserves," the Moody's report states. "The city's primary credit challenges are its above-average debt and pension burdens and associated fixed costs."
This year's Moody's rating report mentioned the global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 issues. But it did not lower Waterloo's rating based on those concerns.
"We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Waterloo," the report said. "However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis."
Moody's found Waterloo's economic base was not overly reliant on industries most at risk due to the COVID-19 crisis. But it cited an outbreak at the Tyson Fresh Meats, where more than 1,000 employees tested positive for the virus, shuttering the pork processing plant from April 22 to May 7.
This bond sale included $13 million for new projects, a larger-than-normal amount pushing the city's total direct debt above $107 million. Another $2.26 million in bonds is refinancing older debt to take advantage of better interest rates.
The city plans to spend $3.7 million of the new debt to pay for upgrades at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, while another $2 million is designed to match a state grant to reconstruct a stretch of Shaulis Road near the planned Lost Island Theme Park.
Planned projects also include $1.5 million for development in the Northeast Industrial Park; $1.31 million for the University Avenue reconstruction project; $750,000 to replace a fire engine; and $520,000 for improvements to parks and Leisure Services facilities.
Other uses are $300,000 to repair the Young Arena roof, $465,000 for vehicles and equipment, and $230,000 to either demolish blighted buildings or pay developers who build new homes.
