Waterloo lowest of Iowa cities on annual LGBTQ equality ranking

WATERLOO — Waterloo scored the lowest of nine Iowa cities when it comes to LGBTQ equality in city government, according to an annual scorecard from two nonprofits pushing for full civil rights for those individuals across the U.S.

The city scored 71 points out of a possible 100, according to this year’s scorecard from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and The Equality Federation. That’s higher than the national average of 67 points, but lower than Iowa’s average of 93 points.

It’s the 10th year HRC has put out its municipal equality index, a nationwide assessment of LGBTQ equality in municipal policies, law and services in 506 cities across the nation. The scorecards were released last month.

“This year, statewide lawmakers have zeroed in on attacking transgender and non-binary children for no reason other than in an effort to harm and erase them,” said JoDee Winterhof, HRC’s senior vice president of policy and political affairs. “Local leaders, however, have continued to move the needle of progress forward, and by doing so, they have spurred economic growth by signaling to residents, visitors and employers that their city is open to everyone.”

HRC scored nine cities in Iowa: Dubuque, Iowa City and West Des Moines all received a perfect 100, while Davenport scored a 98, Cedar Rapids scored 97, Des Moines got 96, Ames had 94 points and Sioux City scored 79.

“The Municipal Equality Index is a good indicator of how much a given city supports their LGBTQ+ residents,” said Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa, which works to advance LGBTQ rights in the state. “Adopting common sense policies like making single occupancy facilities all-gender, and having an LGBTQ+ liaison in the city executive’s office, demonstrates to LGBTQ+ people in those communities that they are welcome.”

Waterloo did well in some areas, including nondiscrimination in city employment as well as having a fully staffed human rights commission that enforces nondiscrimination laws, said Abraham Funchess, the executive director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights.

“We have certainly fought cases on behalf of the LGBTQ community, so we feel good about that,” Funchess said.

The city also scored well on nondiscrimination in housing and public accommodations, having a LGBTQ police liaison and reporting hate crime statistics to the FBI.

Where the city fell short, according to the scorecard, was in not having transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, not having a nondiscrimination ordinance for city contractors, not having a LGBTQ liaison in the city’s executive office and not enough of a public position on LGBTQ equality or advocating for equality legislatively.

Funchess disagreed with at least one of the scores: Waterloo did pass a resolution against conversion therapy, but HRC didn’t count it as they wanted a stronger ordinance with enforcement penalties.

“This is not a federal mandate. This is not a state requirement. It just serves as a guide,” Funchess said. “One could probably question, to some degree, why they’re so particular about some of those components.”

Nonetheless, Funchess said he’s hopeful the city council can take up some of the HRC’s suggestions for a better score in the future. He noted his commission was already working with Dubuque on a racial equity toolkit, and noted that city’s perfect HRC score might offer a model for Waterloo.

“We want to continue to work with HRC just to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to be inclusive all the way around, and I think that will develop in time,” he said.

