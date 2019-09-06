WATERLOO — The city is planning to merge two of its tax-increment financing districts to provide development incentives to the Lost Island Theme Park.
The Waterloo Planning and Zoning Department is working on a proposal to combine the San Marnan and Crossroads TIFs, which would allow tax revenue to flow between the two districts.
“We’re trying to utilize the funds from one TIF to help a project in another,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “And we think it’s going to help that whole area of the community.”
Anderson said the reason for merging the two districts now is tied to the planned $100 million theme park expected to be built on Shaulis Road south of the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and Lost Island Waterpark.
It’s in the Crossroads TIF district, which is not generating any revenue primarily due to the declining value of Crossroads Mall. Merging it with the San Marnan TIF district would create a revenue stream to help pay for development incentives for the theme park.
The city made a similar move in 2015 when it merged the MidPort TIF around the Waterloo Regional Airport with the Logan TIF.
The new East Waterloo Unified TIF allowed money generated in the former MidPort TIF to fund an $8 million grant to raze the dilapidated Logan Plaza strip mall and replace it with the North Crossing office and retail development.
Members of the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission are expected to consider the latest TIF merger Tuesday. It ultimately will be up to City Council members to determine whether to move ahead with the plan.
The current Crossroads TIF, which extends south to the theme park location, is failing because the mall and a few other large property owners have seen their assessed values decline significantly.
TIF districts only generate money for development when the assessed values grow.
Meanwhile, the San Marnan TIF has been flourishing thanks to an expansion at the VGM Group and multiple projects along the south side of San Marnan Drive between Ansborough and Kimball avenues. The TIF is currently generating $1.4 million in increment property taxes annually.
The city has been using revenue from the San Marnan TIF to buy farmland for future development southeast of the U.S. Highway 20 and Ansborough interchange.
Anderson said the city may be looking to restructure its contract to acquire that land to ensure enough additional revenue is available to help the theme park, too.
A formal development agreement between the city and Lost Island developers Gary and Becky Bertch is expected to be ready for City Council consideration by the end of this month.
