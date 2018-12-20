WATERLOO — City officials hope a new model for pro shop management will reduce growing losses in Waterloo’s municipal golf course budget.
City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to approve a five-year contract with ML Golf Inc. to run the pro shops at Irv Warren, Gates Park and South Hills golf courses.
ML Golf Inc. is a partnership between South Hills pro Monte Meyer and Gates pro Nate Lubs. Irv Warren pro Andy Devine decided not to renew his contract, which prompted Meyer, Lubs and city staff to evaluate options to move forward.
J.B. Bolger, who oversees golf operations for the Leisure Services Commission, said the new partnership should provide more continuity between all three courses which could help boost what has been declining play.
The new contract also increases the city’s revenue from the pros, which could cut a more than $250,000 annual property tax subsidy for golf operations.
“It’s no secret that golf in this area, actually nationwide, is not maybe trending the way we would like it to,” Bolger said. “The pros are stepping up in a number of ways to cover some of the costs that were previously the city’s.”
The contract will raise the rent the pros pay at the city-owned pro shops from $51,000 this year to $66,000 by the end of the contract. It also requires the pros to take over a number of maintenance items the city had been funding in the buildings.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein supported the contract and asked, “Will this put us in the black?”
Bolger said the city had already taken other steps, such as moving from paid to volunteer starters, to help reduce the city subsidy to the golf courses.
“Those changes along with new marketing initiatives should go a long ways to getting us at a break even,” Bolger said. “I can’t say for sure. If you can tell me what the weather is going to be for the next five years, you’d get a better forecast.”
Councilman Steve Schmitt also was wary of the golf deficits but praised the new pro shop arrangement.
“As we have talked on council for a number of years, golf in general is a money-losing proposition these days,” Schmitt said. “The fact they were able to come together and come up with this plan … we’re certainly making headway.”
The city owns the three golf courses and the pro shops. The pros collect green fees for the city and generate their revenue from food and merchandise sales, golf cart rentals and lessons.
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said it was important not to forget the contribution’s Irv Warren’s pro has provided.
“I want to thank Andy Devine,” Huting said. “Andy has served our golfing community well for 20 years and he has decided not to seek a contract from the council this next term.”
