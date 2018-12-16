WATERLOO — The city is preparing to engage an engineering firm to develop plans to beautify the University Avenue corridor.
Waterloo City Council members on Monday will consider spending up to $315,000 for AECOM Technical Services Inc. to design enhancements along the roadway being reconstructed from the Cedar Falls city limits to U.S. Highway 63.
Previously unveiled concepts included plantings, median enhancements, crosswalks, signs, lights, intersection markers, decorative enhancements to the Greenhill Road and Black Hawk Creek bridges and improvements at a planned Fletcher Avenue roundabout.
AECOM Technical Services was hired in November 2016 under an estimated $2.8 million contract to design the roadway improvements along the three-mile stretch of University, which started this year with the reconstruction from Greenhill Road to Ansborough Avenue.
Mayor Quentin Hart and several council members have voiced their support previously to include enhancements along the rebuilt roadway so it doesn’t pale in comparison to decorative elements included in the Cedar Falls portion of University, which is nearing completion.
Waterloo received $28 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation when it accepted jurisdiction of the former state highway. It also received a $750,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association earmarked for the enhancements.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Other scheduled council business includes:
- Ray Feuss taking the oath of office to become the city’s new Ward 5 council representative. Feuss won a special election last week to fill the position vacated by Chris Shimp in August.
- Accepting a quit claim deed for the Sunnyside South Addition to clear up title issues on the property, which has been in litigation since 2013. The city initially transferred ownership to an investment group, but the Iowa Supreme Court later enjoined the city from selling the land until completing other steps.
While the city has continued to act as if it owned the land, there was no legal document in place showing ownership reverting to the city. The city still intends to transfer the land to housing developers once the legal issues are resolved.
