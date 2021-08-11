Waterloo looking at own disability-inclusive park, but Edison neighbors opposed to 4-plexes

WATERLOO — A inclusive park to serve children of all abilities might be coming to Waterloo, but only if a council supermajority approves it over the concerns neighbors have about the four-unit townhomes tied to its creation.

Edison Neighborhood Association residents crowded Tuesday night’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Board meeting. Many said they’ve waited for a park for years, since the Waterloo Community School District tore down the former Edison School and Eagle Island wooden playground in 2015.

But they didn’t like the rest of developer Jon Brundrett’s idea, which is to build 10 four-unit townhome buildings on the Magnolia Parkway site.

“(The neighbors) did not want to see any type of multiplex or the townhomes go in on that lot,” said association president Rachel Neil. “They did not feel like it was going to blend in and fit that neighborhood well, and did not feel that, long-term, it would positively impact the neighborhood and uplift it.”

Cindy Lyons, the association’s former vice president, said she doesn’t believe anyone after six years of waiting — not Brundrett and not the city.