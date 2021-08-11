Waterloo looking at own disability-inclusive park, but Edison neighbors opposed to 4-plexes

WATERLOO — A inclusive park to serve children of all abilities might be coming to Waterloo, but only if a council supermajority approves it over the concerns neighbors have about the four-unit townhomes tied to its creation.
Edison Neighborhood Association residents crowded Tuesday night’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Board meeting. Many said they’ve waited for a park for years, since the Waterloo Community School District tore down the former Edison School and Eagle Island wooden playground in 2015.
But they didn’t like the rest of developer Jon Brundrett’s idea, which is to build 10 four-unit townhome buildings on the Magnolia Parkway site.
“(The neighbors) did not want to see any type of multiplex or the townhomes go in on that lot,” said association president Rachel Neil. “They did not feel like it was going to blend in and fit that neighborhood well, and did not feel that, long-term, it would positively impact the neighborhood and uplift it.”
Cindy Lyons, the association’s former vice president, said she doesn’t believe anyone after six years of waiting — not Brundrett and not the city.
“You promised single family homes in a neighborhood that already are single family homes; you promised a park like the one that was torn down,” she said. “This is your chance to prove that you are men and women of your word: Go back to the original design. Give us what we asked for.”
Brundrett estimated the townhomes would bring $6.5 million in new taxes to the city, along with $1 million in private donations for the park, which the city wouldn’t have to pay for or maintain for 10 years.
He added it was an all-or-nothing deal. The park — which would be retained by the city, staff said — was simply a “peace offering” to get the neighbors on board.
“Without the development, there is no park,” Brundrett said. “If we have to take our development somewhere else, another spot in town, we will.”
The zoning board approved the plan on a 4-2 vote, with Craig Holdiman and Steve Trost opposed. City Planner John Dornoff noted that, because of the percentage of neighbors registering their opposition on a petition, the City Council will need a supermajority to approve it for it to proceed.
The city traded the school district 10 acres of Miriam’s Park for the former Edison site in 2019, after both the school and park were torn down, and rezoned it for possible residential and commercial use. In March, Brundrett, of 5 Bees LLC, proposed Magnolia Place — 10 four-plex townhomes and a 2.5-acre inclusive park on the north end of the lot.
Brundrett’s plan for the residential development now designates just 1.38 acres for the park on the north end of the site. Leisure Services recommended it be expanded to 2.05 acres “to accommodate needed parking and amenities,” which was approved Tuesday.
If built, the park will be modeled after Place to Play Park in Cedar Falls and designed by the same firm, Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects, said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting, whose commission also discussed the park Tuesday morning.
VGM employees and RAGBRAI together donated $15,000 for the new park, which would be fully inclusive of those with a variety of physical and intellectual disabilities. Young Family Foundation also pledged funds to hire Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects for the park’s design.