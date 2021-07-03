Waterloo looking at building competitive swimming pool inside Sportsplex

WATERLOO -- The city wants to explore whether to build a competition-quality swimming facility inside the Cedar Valley Sportsplex to attract more regional swimming events to the area.
The Waterloo City Council will decide whether to approve a feasibility study on the matter at its next meeting, slated for Tuesday due to the legal holiday.
The study, not to exceed $8,825, would be conducted by firm Ballard King Associates and include a market analysis and preliminary construction costs for the pool.
The city will initially pay for the study out of Black Hawk County Gaming Association funds, but the Waterloo Development Corporation -- which paid for the Sportsplex -- will reimburse the city for the full cost of the study, according to documents.
Competitive swimming pools can either be 25 meters long and six to 10 lanes deep, known as "short course," or 50 meters long and eight to 10 lanes deep, known as "long course" or Olympic-sized. They include starting blocks for athletes, floating lane lines, backstroke flags and swimming lines and turning tees painted on the bottom of the pool.
The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County on South Hackett Road has a 25-meter, six-lane pool and hosts competitive swimming clubs. Central Middle School, also a 25-meter, six-lane pool, hosts club and high school meets. But both are older facilities, said Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting.
"The current competition swimming facilities in Waterloo are aging and inadequate for hosting regional events," he said.
The Cedar Valley only has one 50-meter competitive pool, and it's outdoors: an eight-lane pool at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls.
Mark Gallagher, recreation services manager at the Sportsplex, said the study would determine whether the community needed a 25-meter or 50-meter pool. It would likely be appended to the west of the Sportsplex, next to the existing pool, which he said likely wouldn't be affected.
"The original pool is very popular," at the Sportsplex, Gallagher said.
A competitive swimming pool was always in the design for the Sportsplex once the gym's other facilities were built, WDC board chairman Dan Watters said.
WDC vice president Bob Petersen said the original design was for 10 lanes wide, but whether it was 25 meters or 50 meters long would be dependent on what the study finds.
"It's what we can support, what the needs are and what the demand is" that will determine what the pool looks like, Petersen said.
Depending on the size of the new pool and how it's configured at the existing Sportsplex, the cost could run into the millions.
Cedar Falls Community Schools, which is planning to build a competition pool at their future high school, expects the cost of their 25-meter, 10-lane pool to be around $15 million and take around a year to build, though that will be a brand-new facility, their superintendent told the school board in February.