Waterloo looking at building competitive swimming pool inside Sportsplex

"The current competition swimming facilities in Waterloo are aging and inadequate for hosting regional events," he said.

The Cedar Valley only has one 50-meter competitive pool, and it's outdoors: an eight-lane pool at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls.

Mark Gallagher, recreation services manager at the Sportsplex, said the study would determine whether the community needed a 25-meter or 50-meter pool. It would likely be appended to the west of the Sportsplex, next to the existing pool, which he said likely wouldn't be affected.

"The original pool is very popular," at the Sportsplex, Gallagher said.

A competitive swimming pool was always in the design for the Sportsplex once the gym's other facilities were built, WDC board chairman Dan Watters said.

WDC vice president Bob Petersen said the original design was for 10 lanes wide, but whether it was 25 meters or 50 meters long would be dependent on what the study finds.

"It's what we can support, what the needs are and what the demand is" that will determine what the pool looks like, Petersen said.