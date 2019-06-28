{{featured_button_text}}
Steven Nielsen

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library board of trustees approved the 2020 fiscal year budget and a 2.5% salary increase for non-bargaining staff during a special meeting on Thursday.

The board usually meets the second Thursday of every month, but because the Waterloo City Council approved the library’s budget Monday, the library board had to meet to approve a budget prior the next fiscal year or start the year without money.

“I can’t spend any money Monday unless we had a special meeting,” said Steven Nielsen, library director. “So I needed a quorum of the board to be present to get that going so we could move into the new year. ... We’re autonomous; our board has to approve our budget and it has to approve the increases,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen was hoping to see a stepped salary approved. A stepped salary program gradually increases a salary through an employee’s tenure.

“Libraries of our size usually have 25 more people, but we’re tied to this (existing) wage rate and so our budget is 80% personnel,” Nielsen said. “New employees to the library should be getting a $14 to $15 (an hour) wage, and they’re getting a $23 to $25 (an hour) wage,” he said, noting an example of an employee of 52 years would receive the same salary as their replacement.

“We’re working with (human resources), starting next week, to see if we can start steps,” Nielsen said.

The 2.5% salary increase was made to match bargaining employees’ recent raises. The board voted on the union contract earlier this month.

“We have a great library, we have a great staff, but we don’t have a modern library,” Nielsen said. “Those are our challenges. Here, we do the best we can with what we have.”

