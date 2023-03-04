WATERLOO — A quartet of the Cedar Valley's state lawmakers expressed a mix of frustration and hope as they discussed health care issues at a community forum Friday night.

Thirteen legislators were invited by the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties, but only four – all Democrats – decided to attend. And they were vocal in expressing their feelings that Republicans are focusing on bills of less importance to Iowans, not fully involving Democrats in the decision making in Des Moines and ultimately not moving the state forward in a positive direction.

But that didn’t stop them from hearing what industry leaders and ordinary people had to say at the two-hour event hosted at Hawkeye Community College's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

Valerie Schwager, executive director of North Star Community Services, was among the couple dozen attendees.

Her organization is a nonprofit rehabilitative services agency that addresses the needs of adults with a wide range of disabilities, including older adults with age-related deficits and challenges, and relies to some degree on managed care organizations to provide payment for their services through Iowa Medicaid.

“I’m concerned about the type of oversight. We currently as an organization are dealing with some claims issues,” she said. “This isn’t new. We do have to pick and choose our battles because of the time and energy that goes into securing those funds for services that we’ve provided.

"I’ll be honest. We’re tired. We’re very tired, and we are so limited on manpower to chase down what we’ve already provided.”

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, who has a background in health care, responded that she’s worked with a lot of providers to get those reimbursements. The only way to “get people the money that they deserve,” she added, seemingly is to involve the legislators, though it wasn’t always like that.

Sen. Eric Giddens added his two-cents as a board member with Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa.

“I am involved in a similar conversation right now with them about exactly the same issue that you’re dealing with,” he said.

Also related to MCOs, said Schwager, is the fact that if any “issues that impact claims” arise, there doesn’t appear to be a penalty.

“I’m not saying they need a penalty, but there’s no consequence for the MCOs. As providers, though, we’re the ones dealing with the lost revenue or delayed revenue and getting that,” she said.

She said the situation puts her organization “at everybody else’s mercy, and the loss is not hundreds of dollars, but thousands of dollars."

Sen. Bill Dotzler called it a “disgrace because they’re doing this stuff on purpose.”

At “some point in time, Iowa is going to wake up and realize that the state they used to live in isn’t the same state and the health care system has gone to hell and people aren’t getting taken care of and providers are disappearing and we don’t have people to be able to do the work,” he added.

Michael Knapp of Waterloo asked what those on the panel were doing to ensure health services are available to Iowans. He highlighted a bill in the Legislature that would ban transgender people under age 18 from receiving gender-affirming health care, including the use of puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries.

Rep. Bob Kressig pointed out how the legislative process is in the hands of the majority party.

“What I’ve seen is typically is I’ve talked to several of their party members about doing certain things and nothing moves forward,” he said. “They’re in control.”

“The question about what can we do: Well, we can ask them and ask them to try to do the things that are important to our communities and, if they chose not to do it, there’s not really a whole lot that we can do Mike, I think,” he added.

Brown-Powers noted her feelings that the Legislature is “wasting our time on really hateful, toxic legislation” when it could be focusing its time on what she feels are more important issues, like funding mental health services.

She said the legislators support those who rally and protest in support of the LGBTQ community when down in Des Moines. She makes a point when talking to Republicans in saying “how hateful it is.”

“My hope, and I don’t know if it’s just me trying to be optimistic, but my hope is that we’re allowing them to have their voice, and everyone’s allowed to have their voice, but that at the end of the day we’re reasonable and move forward,” Brown-Powers said.

Christine Kemp, chief executive officer of Peoples Community Health Clinic, was there to advocate for legislation that protects patients’ access to affordable prescription drugs. But she also wanted to introduce what she says is a newer concept to Iowa, not necessarily the country as a whole.

She was seeking a legislator to “champion” legislation to allow for dental therapists to practice in the state. They would help address the shortage of dental care access. At her own facility, they should have four dentists on staff but only have two because of challenges hiring and retaining.

These therapists would be similar to a mid-level practitioner or a physician's assistant, Kemp said. They’d be under direct supervision of a dentist and provide evaluative, preventive, restorative, and minor surgical dental care “within their scope of practice.”

“The goal isn’t to take practice away from the dentists,” Kemp said. “It’s to supplement and add access to care. It really does help the dentists that work at the top of their scope to do the harder procedures and lets the other people to do the other things that keeps their practice moving.”

Lisa Evitts-Sesterhenn, public health planner with the Black Hawk County Health Department, also provided the legislators with her agency’s top legislative priorities. Among the four she provided, one also had to do with the pearly whites – support for preventive measures to help with tooth decay and cover its costly treatment.

“Black Hawk County is the number one county in the state for childhood tooth decay. Even when screening and fluoride is covered for most kids through … the I-Smile Dental (program), treatment is not,” she said. “And it’s very challenging to find dental providers who accept Medicaid, in part due to low reimbursement rate.”

The health department’s other three priorities had to do with gaining funding to address the industry’s shortage of workers, a commitment to funding mental health services, and support for local programs that address lead exposure in older and low-income homes.

