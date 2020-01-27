You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo leaves 'ban the box' intact
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo leaves 'ban the box' intact

{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Klein New

Klein

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO — A bid to overturn the city’s controversial “ban the box” ordinance was met with silence.

Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein failed Monday to get support from other council members to reconsider the measure, which has generated a lawsuit against the city and prompted action in the Legislature.

Her motion to rescind the ordinance was not seconded by any of the other six council members, which prevented any vote. Klein said a council member backed out of an earlier commitment to second her request for discussion.

“I thought that this person stepped out of politics for a moment and did the right thing to allow us a chance to discuss it and for the public to discuss it,” she said.

The fair chance initiative adopted in November and set to take effect July 1 prevents employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal history until the end of the hiring process.

Klein, who opposed ordinance and believes it violates state law, had sought to rescind the measure and avoid the potential litigation costs facing taxpayers.

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry filed an action in Black Hawk County District Court seeking an injunction to block the city from enforcing the ordinance.

The organization believes it violates a 2017 state law prohibiting cities from adopting ordinances that “exceed or conflict with the requirements of federal or state law … relating to hiring practices.”

Leaders of the Iowa House and Senate also are looking at bills to prevent local governments from adopting “ban the box” ordinances.

Councilman Pat Morrissey objected when Klein suggested her colleagues should at least allow more debate.

Morrissey said he wasn’t shown “common decency” two years ago when Klein and three other council members refused to second his request to reconsider their decision to reject a mechanic being hired in the city garage.

Staffer Tim Jamison’s most memorable 2019 stories:

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019

It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.

Tim Jamison

Tim Jamison

  • 0

Tim Jamison has covered city government in Waterloo since 1991.

INSIDE

More from the Waterloo City Council,  PAGES A3,A9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Bill would ban 'ban the box' law
Political News

Bill would ban 'ban the box' law

  • Updated

“I don’t believe that government should be telling businesses that they can’t have that information,” said Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News