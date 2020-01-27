Waterloo leaves 'ban the box' intact

WATERLOO — A bid to overturn the city’s controversial “ban the box” ordinance was met with silence.

Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein failed Monday to get support from other council members to reconsider the measure, which has generated a lawsuit against the city and prompted action in the Legislature.

Her motion to rescind the ordinance was not seconded by any of the other six council members, which prevented any vote. Klein said a council member backed out of an earlier commitment to second her request for discussion.

“I thought that this person stepped out of politics for a moment and did the right thing to allow us a chance to discuss it and for the public to discuss it,” she said.

The fair chance initiative adopted in November and set to take effect July 1 prevents employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal history until the end of the hiring process.

Klein, who opposed ordinance and believes it violates state law, had sought to rescind the measure and avoid the potential litigation costs facing taxpayers.

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry filed an action in Black Hawk County District Court seeking an injunction to block the city from enforcing the ordinance.