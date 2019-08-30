WATERLOO — The city will help the Iowa National Guard expand its footprint in the community.
City Council members voted unanimously to lease eight acres of land for a planned $10.5 million expansion at the U.S. Army National Guard Armory near the Waterloo Regional Airport.
The city is charging just $1 annual rent for the property under a 50-year lease, which includes an option for a 50-year lease extension.
“It’s really part of the long-term project for the Waterloo area,” said Col. Mike Wunn, public affairs officer for the Iowa National Guard. “We were really trying to get the land as a first step.”
Wunn said the Guard plans to build a new vehicle management facility north of its current operation at 3106 Airport Blvd. The building, which replaces a vintage 1950s structure, is slated for completion in 2025 or 2026.
“Waterloo is an important National Guard community,” Wunn said.
The new facilities are expected to allow additional training for surrounding National Guard units to take place in Waterloo.
Waterloo acquired the land, which was originally part of the airport, in 1997. It has been leasing a portion of the property to the National Guard for a parking lot since 2006.
While the city has been marketing most of the former airport property in the MidPort Industrial Park for new businesses, such as the nearby ConAgra plant and Advanced Heat Treat, city officials were happy to let the National Guard use the eight acres.
“Even though they don’t pay (property) taxes, we do value the partnership out there,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
“It comes down to looking at the land use in the area and the federal commitment in the area,” he said. “They do bring people for training events and we hope it may also bring more people who want to live in Waterloo.”
