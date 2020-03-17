Waterloo launches COVID-19 hub website

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo has launched a website to provide real-time updates on the COVID-19 outbreak and changes in local services.

The geographic information system hub site provides information about how to conduct business with city departments interactively, reports on closures, and includes updates form the city, Black Hawk County Health Department, Iowa Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization through social media feeds and links.

The site also has a statewide map showing the location of COVID-19 cases.

"The status of this situation and its impact on our community changes hour by hour,” Mayor Quentin Hart said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for the public to find accurate information from sources they can trust.”

The site can be found at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/covid-19.

