Waterloo kicks off Veterans Way project

WATERLOO — The ribbon is cut and construction on a new downtown lighting project is underway.

City and economic development officials joined veterans representatives Friday at Soldiers and Sailors Park for a ceremony celebrating the start of work on a project that will illuminate a path honoring those who served in America's wars.

When completed, the Veterans Way project will connect new and existing memorials as well as highlight the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge and the Cedar River below it. The Waterloo Convention Center’s name was changed from the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in May 2021. The area around the center is now named the Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza.

Local leaders are currently working to integrate more veterans memorials into the surrounding areas, as well.

The Fourth Street bridge’s covered walkway will be filled with colorful lights and beams will shine into the river from it and the Park Avenue bridge. Lighting towers will also be placed around the river.

The Rev. Mary Robinson, of the Waterloo Development Corporation, said the project is a nice change after many years of the community seeing the bridge as a divider in Waterloo.

“(The bridge) stood for so much that was not right in our community,” Robinson said. “I’m just thinking about my folks, my ancestors, if they could see the unifying effects of this beautiful bridge with the lighting."

She added, "I can’t think of a better symbol" for the community, calling the project "world class.”

It is expected to cost around $1.7 million, according to Mark Kuiper of Ritland+Kuiper, the landscape architect for the project.

Resolutions for agreements and proposals related to the project will be on Monday's Waterloo City Council agenda.

The largest of these is a $914,975 project agreement with the Waterloo Development Corporation for the Fourth Street lighting work. Other items directly related to that project include a $443,370 proposal from Lumen Pulse, a $153,032 proposal from Tyler Truss Systems, a $98,280 proposal from Thomas Industrial Coatings, a $40,219 signed proposal from Associated Controls+Design and a $15,985 proposal from Landscape Forms.

Councilors will also consider:

A $326,902 sales order plus a $35,000 contingency allowance with Rebechini Studios, Inc. to complete exhibit elements for the Sullivan Brothers Family Memorial.

A $36,980 project agreement with the Waterloo Development Corporation for a downtown lighting improvements study.

An $18,000 professional services agreement with Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects, for services at Unity Plaza.

A $5,937 tax increment financing district transfer to reimburse costs of lighting design services.

There will also be a resolution approving preliminary plans, specifications and form of contract for the project as well as setting the bid opening date on July 14 and a public hearing on July 18.

Donors to the project include MidAmerican Energy, the Black Hawk Gaming Association and Waterloo Industrial Development Corporation. Their board members also serve as project leads.

In addition to lighting, a Unity Plaza pocket park will be added on Commercial Street as well as streetscaping that features banners commemorating local veterans. Decorative lighting will be added under U.S. Highway 218.

Experience Waterloo is expected to set up an interactive website of Veterans Way, which will be completed by the end of summer, according to Executive Director Tavis Hall.

The largest project for phase one, said Mayor Quentin Hart, will be outside the Waterloo Convention Center. There will be a memorial with one side featuring the Sullivan family and the other side highlighting other veterans in the community.

“We have served and sometimes people don’t realize we have served,” said veteran Chiquita Loveless, interim director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at the University of Northern Iowa. “Let’s get the names and the posters up of people that are deceased and those that have served. This is great work here.”

The lighting project is expected to be completed by October. Kuiper noted that there should only be temporary, short lane closures on Fourth Street, saying he is keeping the closure of the Park Avenue bridge in mind.

The Fourth Street pedestrian bridge is closed until mid-September.

