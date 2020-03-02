Waterloo keeps maximum tax hike on the table

Council members questioned whether automated enforcement cameras, which are used to issue citations for vehicles running red lights and speeding, were generating revenue to offset some of the cost increases.

The proposed budget included $154,511 in revenue from the cameras to be included in next year's budget. That was based on a resolution the council adopted when the cameras were installed that allowed the money to be used only the year following its collection.

"We really did not know how much we would be generating," Weidner said of that budget directive. "There were a lot of big numbers that were thrown out and talked about, in the millions, that have not materialized yet.

"Another factor was the state Legislature keeps bringing up bills to ban them altogether," she added.

She noted the city had collected $337,020 through last September, which would be available to spend in the next budget should council members choose to renege on the original plan.

Council members originally said automated traffic enforcement cameras were installed for safety reasons and not to generate revenue.

But Police Major Joe Leibold, when asked about cameras at intersections, said there hasn't been a major reduction in crashes to date.