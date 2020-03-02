Waterloo keeps maximum tax hike on the table

WATERLOO -- A spending plan boosting city property taxes by more than 8.5% remains alive this week.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to approve a "maximum levy" for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which could boost property taxes by $2.8 million and bump the property tax rate from $17.55 to $18.88 per $1,000.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he's been called some "flowery names" based on the size of the potential tax increase. But he noted the actual tax hike, if any, won't be approved until the second budget hearing scheduled for March 19.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said this week's council action simply sets a ceiling.
"We can't go over whatever we set tonight in terms of property taxes," Weidner said. "We have set this right now at the highest level it can be.
"We will continue to have work sessions with council and the mayor between now and March 19 ... where we will actually adopt the budget for fiscal '21," she added.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein voted against the maximum levy.
"I think it's too high," she said. "I hate the direction it's going."
Council members held a work session earlier to review the police and fire department budgets, which combined represent more than two-thirds of the property taxes the city collects each year.
Council members questioned whether automated enforcement cameras, which are used to issue citations for vehicles running red lights and speeding, were generating revenue to offset some of the cost increases.
The proposed budget included $154,511 in revenue from the cameras to be included in next year's budget. That was based on a resolution the council adopted when the cameras were installed that allowed the money to be used only the year following its collection.
"We really did not know how much we would be generating," Weidner said of that budget directive. "There were a lot of big numbers that were thrown out and talked about, in the millions, that have not materialized yet.
"Another factor was the state Legislature keeps bringing up bills to ban them altogether," she added.
She noted the city had collected $337,020 through last September, which would be available to spend in the next budget should council members choose to renege on the original plan.
Council members originally said automated traffic enforcement cameras were installed for safety reasons and not to generate revenue.
But Police Major Joe Leibold, when asked about cameras at intersections, said there hasn't been a major reduction in crashes to date.
"We did notice a little bit of a difference at a few of the intersections," Leibold said. "At a couple of the intersections at this point we hadn't noticed any change."
Meanwhile, Fire Chief Pat Treloar said his department has managed to keep Fire Station No. 6 at Ansborough Avenue and Dixon Drive open more often this year thanks to an increase in overtime approved last March.
But Councilman Dave Boesen, a former firefighter, said the city should consider seeking a federal hiring grant to hire five more firefighters. The city would need to come up with 25 percent matching funds should the grant be awarded.
"It's time to move forward and try to look outside the box for funding mechanisms to try to keep our stations open," Boesen said.
