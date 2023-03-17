WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is selling fewer bonds than in previous years to keep its debt service levy from rising.

The city held a public hearing to issue four bonds earlier this month: One essential corporate purpose bond for $4.7 million and three general corporate bonds for $700,000 each.

Essential corporate bonds pay for purchases that are necessary to running a city, according to Maggie Burger, Speer Financial senior vice president. Burger advises the city on its bond issuances. Things that would fall under essential purchases are items related to streets, water or sewer services.

Items that pertain to general corporate purchases are things the city wants to do but aren’t essential to running the city, Burger said.

What the money will be used for wasn’t specific, as a capital improvements plan hasn’t been made public yet.

For the $4.7 million bond, City Council documents listed potential projects as the improvement of traffic control devices, acquisition of vehicles for the police or fire department, the rehabilitation of parks or the acquisition and demolition of dangerous buildings.

Burger said keeping the wording non-specific allows for flexibility.

As for the three $700,000 bonds, those are set to go toward security equipment for city buildings; improvements to downtown parking ramps; improvements to the library; updates to Young Arena, the golf course and Sportsplex; and improvements to City Hall and other city buildings.

The city is selling bonds earlier than it has in the past, Burger said, to “make an easier end to the fiscal year.” The 2023 fiscal year goes through June 30.

Last year, the city received a “high-quality” rating from Moody’s Investors Services – an Aa2 rating. Burger said she is not expecting a downturn in the rating, which is “two notches off of perfect.”

Waterloo’s Finance Manager Bridgett Wood said last year the city sold $10 million in bonds. Wood said the reason for this year’s $6.8 million eventual sale is to “keep our debt service levy level and not have huge spikes.” Currently, the city has a property tax rate of $2.88 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for its debt service levy.

On Monday, a pre-levy resolution will come before the council that gives it the authority to issue the bonds. If approved, the bonds will be issued sometime in April. A special council session will be held to approve a bond purchaser.

