Waterloo invests more in downtown convention center

WATERLOO — The city took another step forward this week on a major overhaul of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Waterloo City Council members approved spending nearly $310,000 for architects to prepare conceptual plans to renovate the lobby and design an expanded entryway to the 45-year-old downtown building.
“The next wave of projects will work to make improvements to the lobby area, which could include a larger atrium-like entrance to better delineate the main entrance to the center and give some more floor space within,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
“There is a larger setback from the back of curb to the entrance along the Fourth Street side, so the addition could be a small atrium-type structure on that side of building where there is excess land,” he added.
The city has borrowed more than $5 million over the past two years to improve the convention center and has plans to sell additional general obligation bonds in the future to continue the work.
Contractors are currently working on a $1.1 million project to replace chillers on the roof of the center and a nearly $1 million project to cover peeling ceiling paint in the main exhibition hall with a translucent panel and lighting system.
Work on the kitchen, skywalks and exterior doors is also underway or complete.
The push comes after a previous effort to sell the convention center to a private developer fell through. The city then hired Spectra Venue Management earlier this year to run the facility, while a private developer acquired and is renovating the adjoining hotel.
Spectra took over right before the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a huge blow to conventions and events.
“Just like everybody in the hospitality industry, we were affected,” said Brendon Wagner, manager of the convention center. “We did see a slowdown in bookings and lost some events.”
But Wagner said bookings have started to pick up.
“Some folks are still a bit leery about scheduling events,” he said. “We hope to be roaring back soon.”
As a silver lining, the lack of activity has made it somewhat easier for contractors working on the renovation projects.
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-01
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-02
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-03
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-04
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-05
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-06
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-07
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-08
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-09
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-10
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-11
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-12
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-13
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-14
032120bp-wild-art-sweet-marsh-15
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.