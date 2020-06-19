Waterloo invests more in downtown convention center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The city took another step forward this week on a major overhaul of the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

Waterloo City Council members approved spending nearly $310,000 for architects to prepare conceptual plans to renovate the lobby and design an expanded entryway to the 45-year-old downtown building.

“The next wave of projects will work to make improvements to the lobby area, which could include a larger atrium-like entrance to better delineate the main entrance to the center and give some more floor space within,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.

“There is a larger setback from the back of curb to the entrance along the Fourth Street side, so the addition could be a small atrium-type structure on that side of building where there is excess land,” he added.

The city has borrowed more than $5 million over the past two years to improve the convention center and has plans to sell additional general obligation bonds in the future to continue the work.

Contractors are currently working on a $1.1 million project to replace chillers on the roof of the center and a nearly $1 million project to cover peeling ceiling paint in the main exhibition hall with a translucent panel and lighting system.