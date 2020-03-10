Waterloo invests more cash in planned grocery store

“There’s some things that I cannot disclose about the project,” Anderson said. “But I paid all of those things to keep the project going.”

The city has already made a significant investment in the project through a development agreement approved in August 2017.

That agreement included a $400,000 grant to help buy the land, nearly $400,000 to buy and demolish a House of Hope shelter on the site, and another $150,000 to build a new parking lot for Walnut Court Apartments so the previous lot could be incorporated into the store property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Central Property Holdings also will receive property tax rebates after the store is built and begins paying property taxes.

A second agreement was approved by the City Council in September 2018, adding another $500,000 grant to the developer to be paid as bills come in. About $150,000 was previously released on top of the $150,000 approved Monday.

All-In Grocers has received steady support from city leaders, who view the project as another step in the overall redevelopment of the Walnut Neighborhood north of downtown.

But some residents have been raising concerns as the lot sits empty behind construction fencing.