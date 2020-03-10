Waterloo invests more cash in planned grocery store

WATERLOO — Frustration simmered this week as the city was asked to invest more money into a long-delayed grocery store near downtown.
Waterloo City Council members ultimately voted unanimously Monday to release another $150,000 it had previously committed for the planned All-In Grocers and Grandma’s Hands Restaurant near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.
But council members pressed developer Rodney Anderson for assurances the project, which received city incentives more than two years ago, was going to get built.
“I’m excited about your project and I really want it to move ahead,” Councilwoman Sharon Juon told Anderson. “But I hope you understand some of the frustration or the concern that we have.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein added, “It’s been so long and there doesn’t appear to be any activity on that property.”
Anderson, doing business as Central Property Holdings, said he hopes construction can begin in May and suggested the delays involved shifting the planned financing from new market tax credits to a traditional bank loan backed by the Small Business Administration.
He said the current payment he sought was reimbursement for bills he already paid for architects, attorneys, accountants, equipment and business insurance.
“There’s some things that I cannot disclose about the project,” Anderson said. “But I paid all of those things to keep the project going.”
The city has already made a significant investment in the project through a development agreement approved in August 2017.
That agreement included a $400,000 grant to help buy the land, nearly $400,000 to buy and demolish a House of Hope shelter on the site, and another $150,000 to build a new parking lot for Walnut Court Apartments so the previous lot could be incorporated into the store property.
Central Property Holdings also will receive property tax rebates after the store is built and begins paying property taxes.
A second agreement was approved by the City Council in September 2018, adding another $500,000 grant to the developer to be paid as bills come in. About $150,000 was previously released on top of the $150,000 approved Monday.
All-In Grocers has received steady support from city leaders, who view the project as another step in the overall redevelopment of the Walnut Neighborhood north of downtown.
But some residents have been raising concerns as the lot sits empty behind construction fencing.
“I think you’re wrong,” resident Forest Dillavou told council members before their vote. “I think you’re gambling with the city’s money.
“I do like Rodney, and I do hope his project goes,” he added. “But I don’t think we can continue to gamble until we get some guarantees.”
Meanwhile, Anderson’s disclosure that a city department head has joined him as a business partner raised some eyebrows. Human Resources Director Lance Dunn joined the project last May at Anderson’s request.
“I wouldn’t say he’s an investor,” Anderson said. “He isn’t paying any of the bills.”
But Klein said she was concerned about the appearance of an ethical situation and asked City Attorney Martin Petersen to weigh in on the matter. Petersen said he would render an opinion at a later date.
