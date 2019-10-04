WATERLOO — Registrations are being accepted for financial education classes offered by the Waterloo Housing Authority.
The home buyer education course is for low-income families interested in buying a house with topics including money management, understanding credit, affordability, mortgage, the home search and buyer process.
Those completing the class receive a certificate of eligibility for down payment assistance from Waterloo Community Development and other participating agencies.
Home buyer education classes are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 24 and 29 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. The cost is $20. Proof of all household income for the past 60 days is also needed to register. The classes are held four times a year in the months of January, April, July and October.
The three free “money smart” classes, which teach personal financial skills and practices, are led by local experts from banks, credit unions and financial management agencies.
The classes will cover developing the family/personal budget; making a dollar stretch; reducing credit card debt and improving credit score; increasing savings; and other financial skills to make home ownership a possibility.
Money smart classes will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 16 and 17 at the Center for the Arts. They will be offered again in April.
Those interested in either class should contact Tajah Wright, WHA housing coordinator, by calling 233-0201, emailing Tajah.Wright@Waterloo-IA.org or in person at the WHA office, 620 Mulberry St.
