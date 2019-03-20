WATERLOO — The Waterloo Housing Authority is accepting registrations for its upcoming home buyer education and “money smart” classes.
The home buyer courses are offered to low-income families who are interested in buying a home. Those who complete the program are eligible for down payment assistance from the Waterloo Community Development board and other agencies.
Topics covered in the course include money management, understanding credit, affordability, mortgage and the home search and buying process.
The classes are from 5 to 7 p.m. April 11, 16, 18 and 23 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Hurwich Room, 225 Commercial St. The cost is $20.Proof of all household income for the past 60 days is also needed to register. The course is offered four times a year in the months of January, April, July and October.
The three free money smart classes led by local experts from banks, credit unions, and financial management agencies will teach personal financial skills and practices.
These classes will cover: developing the family/personal budget; making a dollar stretch; reducing credit card debt and improving credit score; increasing savings; and other financial skills to make home ownership a possibility.
Money smart will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 26, 27 and 28 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. It will be offered again in October.
Those interested in either class should contact housing coordinator Tajah Wright at the housing authority by calling (319) 233-0201, by email tajah.wright@waterloo-ia.org or in person at the WHA office at 620 Mulberry St.
