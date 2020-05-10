You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo holds hearing on $5 million sewer plans
Waterloo holds hearing on $5 million sewer plans

052919tj-wcf-sewer-overflow

A pump near WCF & N Drive and Midland Street in Waterloo pumps wastewater from an overloaded sanitary sewer manhole into a storm sewer drain last spring.

 Tim Jamison

WATERLOO — Plans for a major sanitary sewer project are ready for public input.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on an environmental impact document for the Titus lift station project.

The estimated $5.1 million project would replace and upgrade the sanitary sewer lift station and redirect the sewer main along Broadway Street to the Park Road lift station.

City officials have said the project will relieve frequent sewer bypasses and manhole overflows at at Midland Street and Hall Avenue and also at a lift station on Virginia Street.

It is one of many projects the city plans to complete to comply with a consent decree through the U.S. Departments of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency. The court order was designed to force the city to improve its sewer system and prevent untreated waste overflows.

City records indicate an estimated 360,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was pumped from the Virginia Street lift station into the Cedar River during a single daylong storm in September 2018. An estimated 27,000 gallons of waste water overflowed at the Midland and Hall location last spring.

The city is planning to pay for the Titus project by borrowing from a revolving loan fund set up for statewide sewer and water infrastructure projects. That loan would be repaid by sewer user fees.

This week’s hearing covers the environmental documents for the project, which are required for the proposed loan. Construction bids and loan documents would be approved at future hearings.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.

