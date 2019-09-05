WATERLOO — A private company will be taking over the city’s curbside recycling program later this year.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a contract with BFI Waste Services LLC, doing business as Republic Services, of Cedar Rapids, to begin handling the program Dec. 1.
City sanitation crews will continue picking up garbage and yard waste at the curb.
The change is part of an overall plan to save the curbside recycling program, which was in jeopardy after recycling processors said they would no longer accept the city’s recyclable material if it was picked up in the same containers used for yard waste.
Council members also are planning to boost garbage fees at a future meeting to help pay for the improved program.
City officials are still working on the rate ordinance, which is expected to include a new $5 monthly fee for all customers to support the drop-off recycling and yard waste sites and a $4 optional monthly fee for those who want to have curbside yard waste and recycling.
Republic Services will be supplying separate containers to customers wanting the curbside recycling and will empty them every other week. The city will continue handling billing for the service.
The five-year contact requires the city to pay Republic $5.15 per residence using the curbside program and includes a 4% annual increase. There will be an initial minimum payment for 11,000 homes of $56,650 a month even if fewer homes sign up for the service.
Resident David Dreyer and Councilman Pat Morrissey both raised concerns about contract language allowing Republic Services to landfill some recyclables if the market for those materials disappears.
Public Works Manager Randy Bennett said there are some plastic items now that have no other place to go because of national and global market conditions.
“Republic wants to go ahead and still take those materials because they’re hoping that down the road some of those markets do come back,” Bennett said. “Unfortunately if there’s not a market for some of them they’ll only hold them for so long and eventually they’ll go to the landfill.”
So lets be more clear. We are being charged to pick up recyclables (mostly plastic) that will probably go to the landfill anyway? I know that China no longer wants them.
About time. A separate container should have been the case since the start. Only place I've ever lived where you have to use the yard waste container to store your recyclables.
