WATERLOO -- The city may back out of plans to build new infill housing in partnership with Hawkeye Community College students.
Waterloo City Council members had voted 5-2 July 16 to approve a $137,500 budget for HCC's sustainable construction and design program to build a house in the 200 block of Newell Street.
But a majority of council members have asked to reconsider that vote after hearing more concerns about whether the city's taxpayers would be on the hook for any losses if the home fails to sell for its construction cost.
A vote on whether to overturn the July 16 decision will happen next week.
"This project, as I understand it, we're virtually admitting that we're going to lose money," said Councilman Steve Schmitt, who joined Sharon Juon and Chris Shimp in initially supporting the arrangement but now calling for another vote.
Council members Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein had voted against the original deal, which called for the city to provide a vacant lot and money for materials while the students would build the house as part of their educational plan.
The city would then sell the house and reinvest the funds into another house on an infill lot, generally areas where the city seized and tore down blighted houses.
Jacobs suggested the city could not sell a house on Newell Street and get its money back.
"These are taxpayers' funds that we're investing and we need to do it in a responsible manner," he said. "We need to make sure that at the end of the day this house can actually sell for the amount that we've got invested in it.
"I just want to make sure we're not subsidizing houses," he added. "I don't think that's our mission."
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said there was no guarantee, but he noted developers had had success selling infill housing at Madison and Monroe streets. He also said contractors continue to donate materials that bring the cost down.
Mike Fereday Heating and Air Conditioning has offered to donate all labor and materials for home's heating and air-conditioning system, for example.
Anderson said other contractors support the program too.
"Hawkeye is training a work force that they desperately need to continue to improve and add employees to their staff," he said. "This is helping students to gain expertise in those trades."
Councilmen Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. said they supported the original deal and voted against reconsideration.
"It is a progressive idea of using and training Hawkeye Community College students in the work it takes to build houses," Morrissey said. "It's a great public-private partnership that will build new affordable homes that people will move into."
