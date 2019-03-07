WATERLOO — The city lost its bragging rights for having the cheapest water rates in Iowa.
But an annual survey released last week shows Waterloo homeowners continued to enjoy the state’s best bargain when it comes to the combined water and sewer bills they pay.
“Waterloo is still a great bargain,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “Our water and sewer rates combined are still the lowest.
“That’s not our focus though,” he added. “Our focus is still to provide a quality product to the citizens of Waterloo.”
A 2018 survey compiled by the city of Ames found the average residential customer in Waterloo has lowest combined water and sewer bills of the 38 Iowa communities with populations exceeding 10,000 people.
The cost for a homeowner using 800 cubic feet of water each month was $18.88 for water and $25.75 for sewer, with the combined $44.63 besting the $50.90 monthly bill in second-place Marion.
Cedar Falls ranked eighth-lowest on the list, dropping one spot from 2017, with a combined $61.38 monthly bill. Seven cities in the survey, including Davenport and Clinton, have monthly water and sewer bills exceeding $100.
The survey does not include garbage or storm water fees, which also are collected on the same bills in Waterloo. Private gas and electric utility costs also are not part of the evaluation.
Despite maintaining the lowest overall bill this year, the Waterloo has lost its status as having the smallest residential water rates. That mantle was passed to Coralville in 2018.
The Waterloo Water Works has been steadily increasing its rates since 2005 to deal with a growing list of needs related to replacement of aging mains, high nitrate levels at some wells and projects to improve pressure and reliability citywide.
Even with those increases, former Water Works General Manager Dennis Clark noted Waterloo’s rates still have not been growing as much as average water rates in other communities.
Since 2009, the Waterloo Water Works rates have grown just 71.5 percent of the average state increase during that period.
Waterloo’s sewer rates, which are set by the City Council, remained the third lowest in Iowa in 2018 despite a large list of improvements necessarily to comply with the federal Clean Water Act.
Waterloo sewer and water customers can expect higher bills this year, which may be reflected in the next Ames survey.
The Water Works board of trustees approved a 5 percent water rate increase effective Jan. 1 of this year.
Waterloo City Council members approved a sewer rate increase of 5 percent effective Jan. 1 and another 5 percent effective July 1.
