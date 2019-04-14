WATERLOO — A planned private hangar at the Waterloo Regional Airport faces its last test this week.
City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider the final reading of a site plan, tax incentives and a 40- to 50-year land lease for A-Line ALO’s proposed 12,800-square-foot hanger southwest of the airport terminal.
The first two site plan approvals carried unanimously despite concerns about the building being close enough to impact operations at the neighboring Kingfisher Aviation and Livingston Aviation buildings.
Council members delayed the final vote last week to allow more discussion between A-Line ALO, Kingfisher and Airport Director Keith Kaspari to work out details.
The proposed lease would require A-Line ALO, which would build the hangar at its own expense, to pay the city $4,375 annually to rent the ground. The rent would be adjusted based on the consumer price index every five years during the 40-year lease term.
A-Line ALO can extend the lease for two more five-year periods. The hangar would then become the property of the airport.
Council members are also being asked to approve a development agreement for the project, which would grant A-Line ALO 90 percent property tax rebates for the first five years, 85 percent tax rebates for the next five years, 80 percent tax rebates for years 11 through 15, and 50 percent tax rebates for years 16 through 20.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall council chambers. Other scheduled business includes:
- A public hearing on the proposed spending plan for about $1.6 million in federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The bulk of the money is earmarked for home rehabilitation efforts.
- A development agreement providing Fusion Investments up to $1.2 million in tax rebates for the development of Cedar Valley Crossing, a 10-lot commercial subdivision along the east side of U.S. Highway 63 just north of U.S. Highway 20.
