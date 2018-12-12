WATERLOO — Two Waterloo golf professionals are joining forces to take over following the departure of one of their longtime colleagues.
Monte Meyer at South Hills Golf Course and Nate Lubs at Gates Park Golf Course have formed a partnership that will oversee the pro shops at their respective courses and Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
The move follows a decision by Andy Devine to step down after 20 years as the head pro at Irv Warren.
The Waterloo Leisure Services Commission has recommended approving a five-year contract with ML Golf Inc. — the Meyer and Lubs partnership — to run the pro shops at all three municipal courses. That contract is expected to head to the City Council for approval Monday.
“Andy’s departure was a surprise to all of us,” said J.B. Bolger, who oversees the city’s golf operations. “But what wasn’t a surprise was that these contracts were going to expire at the end of the year.”
Bolger said the city already had looked at options ranging from continuing the longtime practice of having a contracted pro at each course to hiring city employees to run the pro shops. Ultimately the recommendation was contracting with the two remaining pros to run all three courses together.
“We feel this is the model to drive the most rounds, to increase our rounds,” Bolger said. “That’s really the solution to the (golf) budget issues.”
Bob Bamsey, who chairs the commission’s golf committee, agreed.
“We really, really have good guys, Andy included,” Bamsey told the two pros. “You understand the importance of increasing the number of rounds, and we want to work together with you to make sure that happens.
“Golf has a long and valuable history in Waterloo, and we want to maintain that,” he added. “You’ve been part of it and we want to keep it that way.”
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said having all three courses under one corporate entity provides benefits ranging from a unified marketing program to having golf cart passes that can be used at all three courses.
Meyer, who has served as South Hills pro for 27 years, said Devine is expected to continue helping as part of a unified instruction program the pros will run at all three courses.
The new arrangement will allow a unified tee time schedule where golfers can make a reservation at any of the courses by simply calling one course. The move will make it easier to rotate leagues among the courses and should work to keep golf rounds in Waterloo, Meyer said.
“Let’s face it, running it together, there’s no competition amongst us for outings,” he said.
“This will be the first time when somebody walks into one of the golf courses, they’re going to have different amenities but they’re going to have the same rules and policies,” he added. “In a way it will make it like a three country club club. If you belong to one, you belong to all of them.”
The city of Waterloo owns the three golf courses and the pro shops. The pros collect green fees for the city in return for low rent. They generate their revenue from food and merchandise sales, golf cart rentals and lessons.
The proposed contract would boost the combined rent paid by the pros from $51,000 to $57,000 next year. It would grow to $66,000 in 2023, the final year of the contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Hate to see Andy Devine go. He is a great pro and a greater friend. I think that Leisure Services did the right thing working with Monte Meyers and Nate Lubs to run all 3 courses. Well done Leisure Services.
I don’t play golf but I recognize that Waterloo has a great reputation for golfing. Glad to see the city and pros working hard to preserve it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.