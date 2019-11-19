WATERLOO — Plans for Warren Transport Inc. to relocate and expand its local headquarters stayed in the fast lane this week.
City Council members voted unanimously Monday to expedite a site plan and provide more than $1 million in tax breaks to help the 70-year-old Waterloo trucking firm build a new facility in the Greenbelt Centre Business Park.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs praised Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson and the planning staff for keeping a legacy employer in town.
“I think … Mr. Anderson has done a great job working with this longstanding company in our city to keep them here as they grow and want to expand,” Jacobs said. “It’s a big picture thing, and it says a lot about our city’s commitment for future growth down the road.”
Warren Transport is planning to consolidate its operations at 210 Beck Ave., 1622 University Ave. and 937 N. Elk Run Road at a new 39,600-square-foot facility on approximately 16 acres of land at Titan Trail and Cyclone Drive, northeast of the former Waterloo Greyhound Park.
Scott Fuller, vice president of finance at Warren Transport, said the company hopes to close on the land acquisition Dec. 1 and work over the winter.
Council members suspended normal rules to approve the three required site plan readings in one night. The site plan generated some concern about how filling the 16 acres above the 100-year flood plain might affect surrounding land.
They also voted unanimously to approve a development agreement granting granting 85 percent property tax rebates for 11 years and 35 percent tax break in year 12 based on the new value created by the project.
You have free articles remaining.
Warren Transport is projected to make an $8.65 million investment in the project and maintain at least a $3.5 million taxable value on the property into the future.
Anderson said the tax incentives were designed to help Warren Transport pay for eight of the 16 acres it is buying from Deer Creek Development.
Resident David Dreyer voiced concern about the city continuing to give tax breaks to businesses and homeowners when the city needs revenue to pay its bills.
“We can’t continue to give away the farm,” he said.
Council members also voted to sponsor Warren Transport’s application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s high-quality jobs program, which provides income tax credits and sales tax rebates.
The IEDA board is expected to vote Friday on that application, which notes the project will create four new jobs with wages above the $18.49-per-hour threshold.
“They’re hiring more jobs than that, but those are the four jobs specifically that qualify for that program,” Anderson said.
The company was started in 1949 by brothers Jack, Irv and George Warren and became the largest carrier of John Deere farm equipment in the city. It serves freight customers from nine terminals across the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.