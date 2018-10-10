WATERLOO -- The city has a new program to help provide housing to 19 low-income homeless veterans.
The Waterloo Housing Authority will receive Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development effective Oct. 1.
The program combines rental assistance for homeless veterans with case management and clinical services through the Department of Veterans Affairs at participating veterans medical centers and community-based outreach clinics.
The Waterloo Housing Authority is partnering with V23/Iowa City Heath Care Services, to serve veterans in Waterloo. The VA Community Resource and Referral Center in Cedar Rapids will refer homeless Veterans to the housing authority, and provide supportive services for the participants.
Kevin Dill, director of Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs, is providing full access to the Waterloo office to help identify veterans who will benefit from this program.
“HUD-VASH vouchers will have a tremendous impact on bringing homeless veterans in off the street,” Dill said. "Because it provides full case management services to the homeless veterans utilizing the vouchers, these veterans will have a greater chance of being successful."
Interested veterans may contact Josh Clendening with the Community Resource and Referral Center at (319) 499-7971 for more information on HUD-VASH vouchers in the city of Waterloo.
