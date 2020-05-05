Waterloo gets $3.2 million for Shaulis Road rebuild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city has received a $3.2 million state grant to help rebuild East Shaulis Road near the planned Lost Island Theme Park.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to accept the Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The RISE grant was approved by state transportation officials last month based on the economic and tourism impact the of $100 million theme park being constructed by the Bertch family near the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.

The city is required to match the grant to complete the estimated $6.4 million project, which rebuilds Shaulis from Hess Road to U.S. Highway 218.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the match likely will come from city bonds and tax-increment financing revenue. Early plans to utilize some local option sales tax revenue appear to be off the table.

Work includes building a roundabout at the intersection of Shaulis and Hess, turning lanes at the water park and theme park entrance, a culvert for Sink Creek, a traffic signal at the theme park entrance and work at the intersection of Shaulis, Dysart Road and U.S. 218.